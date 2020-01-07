Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed satisfaction with the quality of products from the newly established state-owned roofing tiles factory in Yala Local Government Area.

Ayade expressed his excitement during a recent visit to the factory which has since commenced test-production.

He said the coming on stream of the factory will drastically reduce the importation of roofing tiles.

According to him, the factory is equipped with the latest technology for the production of quality and reliable roofing tiles of different colours.

He said the main reason his administration established the factory was primarily to enhance the social housing policy of his government.

His said: “When I was a senator, my first bill was on social housing. Housing for all should be a right because Section 14, sub section 2 of the 1999 Constitution provides that the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of its citizens.

“You cannot talk about welfare without housing. So, housing, by extension, is a right. As far as you are an indigene of Cross River State, you are entitled to a house, a shelter over your head by the Cross River State Government.

“For me to achieve that, I had to bring a block making factory, a roofing tile factory and, of course, floor tiles factory. All these factories are already in place in the northern senatorial district where the Ayade Industrial Park is located.”