By Monica Iheakam

World U-20 bronze medalist, Tima Godbless, has gained admission to Louisiana State University (LSU) Baton Rouge, LA where she will continue her athletics career alongside acquiring tertiary education.

Godbless is the fourth Nigerian athlete in LSU as she joins her compatriots, Favour Ofili, Godson Brume and Onojuwevo Ella.

At the World U-20 Athletics Championship held in Cali, Colombia in August 2022, the Bayelsa State born sprinter broke a 23 -year-old record set by Joan Ekah in 1999 when she stormed to a personal best of 11.09s in the fourth heat of the women’s 100m event.

On why she joined LSU, Godbless said: “I choose LSU because the university has a solid educational background, which can help me grow education-wise and great sports facilities that can bring out the best of my talent. Also, we have Nigerians there doing well in the sport. So I believe LSU’s the best choice for me.”

She was among the quartet of Tobi Amusan, Praise Ofoku and Praise Idamadudu that won gold for Nigeria at the African Athletics Championship in Mauritius in June this year.