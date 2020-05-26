Daniel Kanu

Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), Elliot Uko, has urged Igbos to rally round eastern governors to enable them secure Igboland and resist the marginalisation of the region.

In a statement he signed, Uko noted that ‘given the obtuse political arrangement in Nigeria today, the deliberate isolation and oppression of our region, common sense demands we stick together with our elected leaders, especially as they carefully manoeuvre the intricate web of intrigue and marginalisation meted out against our people by the central government.

‘Finding ourselves in the uncomfortable position we are facing today, with an unfriendly central government boastfully applying the strange and distasteful 97%/5% formula that jolted and discombobulated the land, especially through discriminatory appointments and lopsided infrastructural development of the regions, we need as a people to come together as one and face the future united.

‘Disrespecting our governors will not solve any of our problems. Spectators do not see all the challenges facing the actual players in the pitch. We know that our governors are facing tremendous challenge.

‘The uncommon times we are in, the unpredictable economic future facing us all, as a result of the lockdown, the incursion into our homestead by belligerent and bellicose herdsmen, the uncertain future of our singular-source wealth (petroleum ), the crippling unitary structure and regional, ethnic and religious realities of our time, makes it all too necessary, that we wake up to the fact, that we need a robust political leadership. The urgency and necessity of this fact, is so obvious today.

‘When you add this to the uncomfortable fact that we are constantly mocked as lacking effective leadership, it becomes absolutely necessary that we as a people must sit up and influence, guide and inspire our governors, lest a worse situation envelopes us all ” he noted.

According to him, ‘name-calling, disrespecting and distancing from our elected leaders, hasn’t helped our cause as a people. It is time for Ndigbo to ask our governors: what’s going on?

‘Are there unseen difficulties, challenges, problems or pressures holding you guys down? We must face reality. Alaigbo is at the bottom. We are talented and gifted people. We are not getting it right. How come?’