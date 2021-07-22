From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The General Superintendent and Founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has called on those in positions of authority to partner with the church in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Kumuyi, who made the call while speaking with journalists at Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, for a six-day global crusade, said from biblical history the church has been part of the solution of insecurity confronting the globe.

According to him, the church is not only for religion but has played a vital role as it has intervened when nations and regions all over the world were either oppressed or insecure.

‘In those trying periods, people have always looked up to leaders thrown up by God for solutions. I, therefore, urge Nigerians not to despair because the church is still relevant and with the united voice, we can surmount the present situation,’ he said.

‘In the six-day global crusade, the people’s burden and sufferings would be lifted especially those who believe in Him. I am here to be part of the solution to the problems and challenges of the state.’

Expressing love for the people of Cross River, he called on the Christian faithful to turn out en mass and be part of the success story, promising that God would meet the desires of every good heart.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.