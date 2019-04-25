Effective and result-oriented impact are the necessary ingredients that mark out any security operation in the country. There have been several operations initiated by security leaders that were wishy-washy, with no impact nor result to show. Such operations die as stillborn before take-off.

However, two institutions that have played around the issue of coining names for operations are the Nigerian Army and the police, the code-name ascribed to any operation either for the purpose of combating criminals or correcting an institutional misnomer. Over the years, the Army has effectively used code-names for operational exigencies. For example, when the war against the Boko Haram raged on and it looked as if the sect was gaining more ground, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was appointed and he immediately coined the code-name Operation Lafia Dole, aimed at restoring peace in the North East and under the commandership of Major General Lucky lrabor who recorded successes in the operation. Another of such laudable operations was Operation Python Dance, which attracted diverse public comments despite the army’s good intentions to stall acts of hooliganism and brigandry among the lgbo youth and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB).

Many other coded operational names have not met the targeted intentions, like Operation Zaman Lafia, which ended inconclusive (to borrow INEC’s popular terminology).

Interestingly, the Nigeria Police is also known for the use of operational code names. When Tafa Balogun was appointed the 11th Inspector General of Police, armed robbers were operating with ease and killing innocent Nigerians, including security personnel. It was as if the country was under a robbers’ siege as it was during the era of notorious robber Lawrence Anini and his gang that held the entire west under their thumb.

Balogu, as a product of the War College, did not forget his training, where he emerged the overall best student, as he coined Operation Fire for Fire, wherein policemen were directed to return gunfire for any robber found shooting at policemen on duty. The operation was very successful and became a public singsong.

Many years have passed and the country is again experiencing a return of the heinous past. Never in the history of the police was the country abandoned to its fate as armed hoodlums, kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen, robbers and cultist literarily overran the country, mercilessly killing and razing properties. Yet the immediate past IGP, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, woefully failed to articulate strategies to curb the activities of these criminals. Even when President Muhammadu Buhari directed him to go and douse the raging inferno in Benue State, the IGP strayed off to another state, confirming his height of disdain for the office of the President. The seed of nonchalance, and indiscipline he sowed has rapidly germinated.

No wonder today the rate of policemen’s involvement in criminal activities, killing of civilians, bribe collection, etc, has started growing deep roots in the police system. Security experts believe that had it been that Idris was still in- charge, the deterioration in the police would have been catastrophic.

The redemption of the police became an urgent national issue. It got so bad that even the then police spokesman was turned to an official liar. For instance, when mobile policemen drafted to Borno State embarked on a public demonstration, over the non-payment of their allowances, the police spokesman Mr. Jimoh Moshood blatantly lied that “there was nothing like that” despite media reports to the contrary. The decadence was eating deep, even with the public outcry against the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) .

Coincidentally, the appointment of the present Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, turned out for now as the tonic to save the sinking police organisation’s ship. His recent operation, code-named Operation Puff Adder, is not only unique but very apt and focused in strategy. The situation at hand needs urgent appraisal analysis and frontal strategy. His timely response in visiting scenes of incidents marks him out as a concerned security leader.

His use of “Puff Adder” as an operational code name means that a lot of research must have been carried out despite his very tight schedule.

The puff adder is a very dangerous savannah snake, mostly found in the northern part of Africa. According to the encyclopedia: “It is very poisonous as its venom is potently cytotoxic, and can cause severe pain, swelling, blistering and in many cases severe tissue damage.

It is believed that since the IGP fashioned the operation to be a stopgap, it means that criminals of all shades that have shown their tendencies will either be bruised or poisonously eliminated.

By launching Operation Puff Adder as a response to the resurgence of kidnapping, robbery, banditry and sundry crimes in parts of the country, the IGP has shown his resolve to give Nigerians a peaceful environment. While many Nigerians are excited over the police onslaught against criminals, one hopes that the police “criminals” in police uniform would be flushed out and disgraced out of the force. The innovation of Operation Puff Adder should not be allowed to exhaust its steam, as it continues to fish out criminals across the country.

One also expects the IGP not to relent in his zeal to correct the mistakes of his predecessor by showing Nigerians and world observers that change can be achieved in the police force and peace can also be achieved across the country.

Enugu police spokeman with a difference

Dsp Ebere Amaraizu’s name resounds in every household in Enugu State, where he is the police spokesman. He was appointed as PRO in 2008 by former Commissioner Mohammed Zerewa. Since then, Amaraizu has served 10 CPs, including the present IGP. His popularity has immensely helped his police assignment as virtually every tricycle operator in the state know his name.

The longest-serving state command PRO told a reporter the secret of his popularity: “I am always open to the public, either by phone or otherwise. I am a team player and, above all, I ensure that I upgrade myself in police-public relations.”

Among the CPs he has served are Sanni Magamji, Suileman Fakai, Dan Azumi Doma, Musa Daura, Tonye Ebitituwa, Adamu Mohammed, Emmanuel Ojukwu, Ekeckwu Nwodigbo, Douglas Agbonlehi, Dan Mallam Mohammed and Suileman Balarabe.

Report that “BAD” police officer now. Call: 07056792065 of the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB).