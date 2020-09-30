I wrote on this issue four years ago in a series in August and September 2016 with the title: Why Nigeria must be restructured. I did so again two years ago in March 2018 when I used the caption: New approaches to make restructuring happen within a year and Gani Adams’ role. I am returning to discussing the subject because nothing has happened beyond political leaders, civil right activists, academics and traditional rulers still telling us the importance and benefits of restructuring the country.

As I stated in my articles in 2016 and 2018 the country will never be restructured until acts of civil disobedience are embarked upon to force the Federal Government, the National Assembly and the Legislators in the Houses of Assembly in the 36 states to do so. It was the method used by the people of the Republic of Benin and those of the Republic of Kenya some 20 – 30 years ago to get their countries on the right track to peaceful co – existence, progress and development. The alternative in bringing about change in a country is through bloody revolution as was the case in Yugoslavia in 1941 and Cuba in 1959.

Only God can say if this is not what will happen in Nigeria because for restructuring to take place, the country’s constitution has be amended, but this requires two – thirds of the members of each of the Senate, House of Representatives and at least 24 of the 36 states voting for it and it is difficult to see this materialize without civil disobedience or revolution.

With three years to the end of his second tenure, it is doubtful if President Muhammadu Buhari will ever present a bill to the National Assembly for the restructuring of the country because what he wants are Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) for Fulani herdsmen and the Federal Government controlling all the waters in the country. Since southerners who are the major advocates for restructuring have rejected his proposals for RUGA and Water Resources bill he too is bound to continue to be against what they want.

In asking for restructuring, most people in the South and some in the North are also demanding the replacement of the 36 states with six zones and changing from the American – type of presidential system to the British parliamentary order of the First Republic in Nigeria. This is a system in which legislators will be on – part time and earn sitting and other allowances, not salaries. Consequently, it goes without saying that Nigerian parliamentarians who earn fat salaries and allowances that people say is more than 200 million naira a year will not vote for the restructuring of the country. So, civil disobedience or revolution seems to be the way out.

To be continued Wednesday next week

Tinubu & Oshiomhole’s political future

The outcome of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State which was won with landslide victory by Governor Godwin Obaseki, raises issue on the political future of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State (November 12, 2008 – November 11, 2016) and former Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State (May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007) both of the APC. Undoubtedly, the development puts to question their continued reign as the political overlords of their states, zones (South – South and South – West respectively) and the degree of their importance on the national scene.

I believe it is nemesis that is at work against them and I remember I wrote on this in this column about nine years ago with regard to Bola Tinubu. The leaders of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Afenifere the late duo of Chief Abraham Adesanya and Chief Olanihun Ajayi as well as Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti and Chief Ayo Adebanjo who are still alive were largely responsible for him becoming the Governor of Lagos State in 1999. They supported him instead of late Engineer Funso Williams to become the governorship candidate of their party, but two or three years in office, he sidelined them and with some members of the AD and others formed the Action Congress (AC).

On his part, Oshiomhole during his time as Governor (Wednesday, November 12, 2008 – Saturday, November 11, 2016) humiliated some leaders of the PDP in Edo State. One of them was late Chief Samuel Ogbemudia a former Military Governor of Bendel State (now Edo and Delta States) from 1967 – 75 and elected Governor of Edo State in the Second Republic from October 1 – December 30, 1983.

The other was Chief Tony Anenih, a retired Commissioner of Police and the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Third Republic (October 1, 1992 – November 16, 1993). Oshiomhole was reported to have taken the car the government of his predecessor, Governor Oserheimen Osunbor gave each of them.

On occasions he ridiculed them saying he had come to put an end to godfatherism in Edo State and permanently retire some of them from politics. In the Saturday Vanguard of last week, Chief Dan Orbih, Vice – Chairman of the PDP in the South – South, was reported to have said that Chief Anenih who died on October 28, 2018 told him that things would not end well for Oshiomhole who was fond of raining abuses on him.

It is a fact of life from time immemorial that one does not treat elders the way Tinubu and Oshiomhole did and get away with it. One day what is called retribution or requital for evil done always catches up with such people and those who do not honour promises or pledges.

If Obaseki agreed to do things for Oshiomhole and other leaders of the APC before they chose him to be the candidate of the APC in 2016 and he reneged he too would one day pay the price. This is notwithstanding the good things he had done for the people of Edo State and would do before the end of his second term in November 2024. It has been so since Biblical times and examples of this will be provided in this series.

Continues next Wednesday

Prepaid meter problems (2)

As stated in last week’s column I paid N89, 200 for a 3 – phase meter on June 25, this year but the company in charge did not reach out to me for two months and in that period IkejaDisco gave me a bill of twenty thousand naira plus for the months of July and August. This was why I had to reach out on August 26 to the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) whose officer came to my aid and I was supplied a pre – paid meter within 24 hours.

I also heard on a television programme two days ago of someone who said he paid for a meter six months ago but is yet to be supplied with one. He did not state how much he paid for the meter and the bills the Disco for his area had given him in the last five months.

To say the least it is unfair for the Federal Government to place electricity users in the situation in which after paying for meters they are not supplied one for months, yet they continue to pay bills to the Discos. To solve the problem the Federal Government should come out with a law that a month after paying for a pre – paid meter people should not be given monthly bills to pay by the Discos again. This is the only way meter suppliers will not take money from customers until they have meters for them.

For continuation next week