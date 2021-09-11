By Lukman Olabiyi

Primate of the First African Church Mission (Inc.) Sunday Matilukuro, has decried the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. He called for restructuring of the country and a dialogue with all stakeholders.

He spoke at the annual conference of the General Council and 130th anniversary of the church held at Ebenezer Parish, Omu Western Diocese, Omu Ijebu, Ogun State.

The cleric charged the governments at all levels to rise up and take charge of all things that may return the past glory of the nation.

He also used the opportunity to call on everyone to fully serve God and to start doing so wholeheartedly without further delay.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion, creed or race, to seek divine intervention from God for restoration of stability, peace and tranquility in the land.

“The time is now for our leaders to amend their ways and redeem the lost glory of this nation. The time to truly serve God is now, the time to bring our time, treasures and talents for the use of the master is now. This is the end time; the owner of the church is coming sooner than later. Our dear country Nigeria is currently passing through a lot of turmoil. Movements within the country (especially by road), is getting increasingly dangerous. Cases of self-protection are strangely on the increase in our country, coupled with the high cost of living without a commensurate increase in incomes.

“Our leaders must rise up to the occasion now. If there is any time to be more circumspect about the peace and unity of Nigeria, it is now. Although I have made the following statements before, please permit me to repeat it again that the strength of Nigeria is in her unity,” he said.

According to him, there were so much to express gratitude to God for, at least for bringing the church thus far. He said that the achievement was without doubt due to the remarkable level of cooperation of members. He urged the members not to rest on their oars, and continue to act according to God’s instruction so as to record corresponding success.

“Beloved, the Lord has given us “The Time is now” as our theme for the year’s 2021 conference. This theme is derived from Proverbs 29: 18. Without mincing words, Nigeria is passing through a very

