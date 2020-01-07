Ayo Oyoze Baje

“Africa does not need strong men. It needs strong institutions,”

– Former President Barack Obama of the United States, in a speech delivered to Ghanaian MPs in July, 2009.

Critical observers of Nigeria’s socio-political spectrum, over the past two decades of our pseudo-democracy must be worried stiff about the nation’s gradual descent into moral abyss. Rather than abate, the violent storms of the broken family unit, perversion of religious institution, personalizing power by not a few political leaders at the local, state and federal levels; utter disregard for the rule of law and political appointments skewed in favour of a certain part of the country at the expense of the others,have escalated. And so have the ignoble issues of the high cost of accessing political power, impunity and battling the monster of corruption with political colouration. Not left out is the worrisome emasculation of the institutions of the judiciary, legislature and the Fourth Estate of the Realm. Expectedly, the thorny seeds sown have resulted in the harvest of increasingcrime rate, insecurity,inter-ethnic and religious disharmony, masspoverty, unemployment and joblosses.

One does not therefore need the knowledge of rocket science to understand that as we have begun another journey into a new decade, Nigeria in the 21st century requires a paradigm shift in the leadership landscape. This crop of leaders should be more nationalistic, driven by justice and equity; patriots who understand the importance of treating all ethnic nationalities as equals. And talking about leadership, it should be understood abnitio that it all begins from the home front-the family unit. Most unfortunately, that critical aspect of our national life has kept on crumbling over these two decades. Several parents are no longer there for their children. While some have far more number of children that they could effectively cater for, others have prioritized their inordinate crave for money and material gains over their children’s welfare.

Time was when the iconic broadcaster, Frank Olize would ask the pertinent question: “The time is 9 o’ clock, do you know where your children are?” Back then in the ‘80s many parents could answer that question in the affirmative. But sad to say that asat today, many of their abandoned children have been swept off in the gathering gale of yahoo-yahoo criminality, drug abuse, prostitution, kidnapping for ransom, banditry and of course, the seemingly intractable Boko-Haram insurgency!

Unfortunately, the sacred institution of religion that should act as the moral compass has its altar desecrated by greed-driven so called men of God. Many of them are more inclined to prosperity preaching and obnoxious lifestyles than the salvation of the human soul, back to the path of righteousness that leads to heaven. Truth be told, these are also graphic symptoms of a failed leadership institution. Unlike some fourto five decades ago, when the government was there asaprotective father-figure,that provided the citizenry with scholarship awards, free education and medical care, its descent to ineptitude and cluelessness have exacerbated sundry crimes. Equally troubling is the violation of the sacred element of Trust between the leaders and the led majority.So, where do we go from here? Perhaps, we can learn from the hands of history about how to rebuild the trust between political leaders and citizens that seem to have depreciated over the decades, not only in Nigeria but across many countries. Incidentally, this was the topic of theinspiration given by Paddy Radcliffe in the UK in July, 2019. He launched a project to ‘build trustworthiness and trust in and between our public leaders, institutions and citizens’in the UK. The campaign involves developing a set of principles that leaders can sign up to, backed up by public scrutiny over whether they then follow them.

According to Alan Hirsch:“Trust was lost in late 19th century USA due to corruption and abuse of power in the public and private sectors and populism blossomed, but first progressivism and then the New Deal rebuilt trust.” This is similar to the Nigerian situation, isn’t it?

On her part, Annie Feighery explains that: “I would point to social cohesion as a primary factor from which trust in public institutions is a symptom. Poverty is the most common setting for both. Building mechanisms of/for elasticity and fostering interpersonal cooperation consistently help both”. We can certainly gain from this.

For Jose Manuel Roche: “Plenty of good examples in Latin America of countries that were able to overcome political polarization – often the result of sweat and tears. How Democracies Die is full of historical examples.” Also, SamyAhmar points to another book, “Why Nations Fail” as a useful reference. Said he: “It makes the distinction between extractive and inclusive institutions as a helpful key to explore how trust between citizens and their rulers is built and destroyed. It doesn’t cover political apathy and distrust in rich countries though.”

Our political leaders in Nigeria could borrow a fresh leaf from the pages of these bestsellers. But someone insinuated that many of them hardly read such instructive books! Leaders willing to make the difference in rebuilding our battered institutions here in Nigeria,should learn from one of the most compelling examples of leadership in the Old Testament of the HolyBible–Nehemiah. So what did Nehemiah do to lead his people in rebuilding not just the Jerusalem wall but institutions of governance? Predictably, the pragmatic believer stated that: “We prayed to our God, and set a guard as a protection against them day and night” (Neh. 4:9). In fact, when threats against the wall-builders mounted, Nehemiah also stationed guards at key positions. He encouraged his people not to lose heart because of their opponents: “Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and terrible, and fight for your kin, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes” (Neh. 4:14).

His leadership involved delegation of parts of the wall-building project to a wide variety of people, including “Eliashib, the high priest andhis fellow-priests” (Neh. 3:1). Nehemiah was able to inspire collegiality and to organize the project effectively. A closer instance on rebuilding institutions is available from Rwanda. The double assassination of former Rwanda’s president, Juvénal Habyarimana and CyprienNtaryamira, the Hutu president of Burundi on 6thApril 1994, triggered the state-sponsored genocide of approximately 800,000 of Rwanda’s minority Tutsi population and moderate Hutus. The mass slaughter was carried out in 100 days!The challenge of rebuilding a country in the aftermath of such pogrom was daunting. But Paul Kegame and his supporters have been able to do so based on ensuring justice for the families of the bereaved, fence-mending initiatives, youth empowerment and gender balancing for women in politics. All these are backed by well-respected laws.

Nigerians desire, and indeed deserve politicians who would place the national interests far above their greed-driven whims and caprices and leave noble legacies that would inspire the younger generation to greatness. We need politico-economic restructuring, scaling down the huge payment structure of political appointees and visionary, nationalistic leaders who are ready to sacrifice their resources for the good of the country.

In this new decade, are you ready to serve and not be served? As Obama rightly noted, we need strong institutions, not strong men!

Baje writes from Lagos