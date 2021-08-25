By Philip Nwosu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has called on the military to strategise and think towards a multidimensional approach of resolving Nigeria’s security problems.

The governor spoke at the 2021 operations planning cadre of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He called for a system approach towards solving the security problems bedeviling Nigeria, pointing out that no single security agency possess all the skills and ability to protect Nigeria.

The governor said there was need to update and upgrade Nigeria’s security architecture to enhance and keep to the evolving demands and threats that Nigeria faced. He urged the security agencies to work together for the common goal, adding that no single security agency had all the required skills and ability to sustainably secure the country.

General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, said if the vision of the army chief is to be achieved, the force must stand on the cardinal pillars of professionalism, readiness, sound administration and cooperation, adding that there was need to groom Army officers with necessary skills in the planning and execution of operations in the light of current security challenges in the division’s area of responsibilities and Nigeria at large.

The GOC said the Operations Planning Cadre was aimed at improving the professional efficiency and harmonious relationship between the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders in promoting synergy in addressing all forms of internal security challenges that may arise in Lagos State and environs.