From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has said his administration from the onset prioritised laying a solid foundation for Rivers State through the provision of quality social services and delivery of infrastructure to engender socioeconomic growth.

The governor said the economic growth of the state had been secured as the infrastructure provided by his administration had attracted more investors to the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover, at the Kaduna Street Junction along the Port Harcourt – Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said no one could fault his administration’s commitment to the delivery of projects, improved security and promotion of peaceful coexistence within the state.

Wike said having spent the better part of his administration working to provide physical infrastructure, it was time he focused on the welfare of the people.

“Now that we have done virtually everything we promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure. What people do not understand; people think when you are in government, from first day, you should be sharing money. I said, I won’t do that. I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach.”

Wike said the people’s welfare remains an important aspect of the politics of governance because it entails the empowerment of the people economically.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“There is time for everything. Now, the time has come. We have to start to empower our people. The empowerment is for those who have been patient. So, every local government, every community will have a pattern of how we are to empower our people. As a government, when there is unemployment, some people bring out what they called welfare scheme to be able to cushion the level of poverty in the society. That is what we are going to apply here.”

Wike said his administration would dualise Iloabuchi Road that transverses Mile 1 and Mile 2 axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt.

Performing the inauguration of the Oro-Abali flyover project, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said he was elated to commission yet another beautiful project of Governor Wike, delivered to address critical transportation problem in the area.

“What he is doing in terms of urban renewal is something I can say is only comparable to what is in Abuja, the Capital Territory.

The difference of this is that, this is being planned in a manner that is really judiciously using Rivers money without any burden of loan.

“There is a very clear achievable timeline, and of course, with a very beautiful procurement process where the issues of increases, changing of timeline of delivering of the project is not there with 80 per cent upfront payment being done.”