By Christy Anyanwu
Nice dropping earrings will always make a woman stand out. They are timeless, classic and usually worn on special occasions.
On the other hand you could go casual with dropping earrings while rocking your jeans/pants. Pair this with a beautiful off shoulder or deep V-neck top and you are good to go.
It is one fashion accessory that you can experiment with different outfits to create a stylish look that complements your drop earrings. They can be worn by anyone regardless of their hairstyle or body shape.
