The 2019 is just around the corner. Expectedly so much is being said about the forthcoming elections just as politicians are jostling for the votes of the electorate. As the day for the presidential election and the other scheduled dates for the 2019 poll, draw ever close, I consider it timely to write this prophetic letter as a wakeup call to our politicians, their followers and others to be very cautious as Nigeria is presently going through several challenges, which not only threaten peace and security in the country, but also undermine the national security.

As politicians jostle for power from the different sections of the country, the federal government and indeed every Nigerian should take concrete steps towards addressing the root causes of crises in the country. Nigerian political leaders and politicians clearly need to turn away from their wicked ways and the evils they are committing, so as not to incur the wrath of God as the foolishness of the nation’s rulers will attract divine punishment. Nigerian politicians and the political class generally do a lot of things that God hates. They tell lies under oath and trust in deceitful works. They make promises and break them and worship gods. Hence, they should turn a new leaf, to avoid God’s punishment.

The leaders and the followers should go back to the word of the Bible for God to refill His glory on all of us, with a divine comfort. Also, the clerics should speak and preach the true messages of God to the church and the nation and open the ears of the people to the biblical ways of life.

Nigerian politicians are selfish, callous and greedy. They need a change of heart in their acts and deeds. If their deeds had been godly, all the financial scandals, societal mess and corruption in the country would not have been happening. Nigerians need to be more serious with their spiritual life as righteousness, fasting and prayers are the only means to live successfully.

Also, Nigerians should rededicate themselves to the service of God and humanity. The difficult situations facing the country demand a lot of sacrifice from the collective efforts of both the leaders and the led.

Nigerian leaders and politicians need to make the fear of God the bedrock of their dealings with the people, so that peace and prosperity will prevail in the land. Also the political leaders should reverence God and listen to the prophetic messages from men of God, so that it will be well with them and the nation.

Men of God should always pray for the nation’s leaders so that they will be able to surmount every obstacle on the way and lead well, and thereby enable Nigeria attain greatness as well as know the peace, tranquility and blessings that come the Most High God.

■ Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist, CAC Worldwide and General Overseer, CAC Reformation Land, wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.