It is time for sensuous exchange of kisses, hugs and romantic gifts as Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos gets ready to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

As lovers are bracing up for a magnificent timeout at the hotel, they are equally prepared to be enchanted over candle-lit dinner, bubbly champagne and signature cocktails, in perfect renewal of their intimacy and sanctimonious vows.

Tagged: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, the event which is slated for Thursday, February 14, is expectedly generating sensual feelings among guests and haute cuisine aficionados, who are set for a captivating journey of charming luxury and beguiling love adventure at the hotel.

Iyadunni Gbadebo, Marketing Manager, says the Valentine’s Day offers precious moments for lovers to savour excellent cuisines at any of the hotel’s eight restaurants themed across five continents including Africa, Asia, Europe, and America. These include Sky Restaurant, My Thai, 1415 Italian Restaurant, Red Chinese, Crossroads, Lagoon Breeze, Kuramo Sports Café, and 88 Restaurants.

“We are offering our guests the highest standards of comfort and hospitality tagged: ‘The 8th wonders of the World’ in our eight different restaurants manned by international chefs from Italy, Mexico, Thailand, Paris and America. Lovers and families have been invited to explore the perfect taste of elegance and beautiful things that bring their love back to life, amidst the fragrance of silky rose flowers and in an inventive red colour-toned ambience,” she explains.