Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has described the recent alarm raised by the APC-led government that there was a plan to overthrow the government as mere fabrication and falsehood from the pit of hell.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, equally challenged the military to conduct a thorough investigation and reveal the names of the said coup plotters to Nigeria public.

While arguing that the alarm by the Federal government was a calculated ploy targeted at cowing the opposition fighting to reclaim the PDP presidential candidate’s stolen mandate, the political activist insisted that the military was fabricating lies to protect the mandate claimed by President Buhari ahead of the May 29, 2019 inauguration.

“There is an evil plan to frame up the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, arrest him or assassinate him in a bid to protect a stolen mandate. Buhari should have refused inauguration on May 29, as a man who claims to have integrity until the Supreme Court decides as he (Buhari) did in the case of the former CJN Walter Onnoghen,” the statement read.

He warned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to leave Atiku Abubakar alone, adding that the APC government is now on panic mood, despite the fact that the Waziri Adamawa is a Democrat who has no history of political violence.

“It is in the known that APC government is doing everything possible to eliminate Atiku Abubakar in a bid to protect the stolen mandate. There is no peace for the election riggers. The military has suddenly turned to propaganda machine under the current administration but like I have said before, until the Supreme Court decides who actually won the last presidential election, APC government will be an ‘illegal’ government after May 29.”

On the plan to borrow another $1 billion Chinese loan, Frank noted that the APC government is gradually mortgaging the future of unborn Nigerians, regretting that the president had not explained what he did with the $1 billion withdrawn from the excess crude account for security purpose.

“My question has always been, what has he been doing with all the loans so far collected ever since this government came to power? Where is the money they boasted to have recovered from the perceived looters? What about the huge money claimed to have been generated by the agencies of this government?

“The insecurity is getting worse. Corruption under ‘Mr. Integrity’ is at the highest level. Poverty, unemployment and MMM kind of economy are now the order of the day under the APC administration,” the statement read.