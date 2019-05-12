Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerian Senate to publicly disclose the report of its investigations into the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Frank, who also condemned the attacks on Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a statement he personally signed, threatened to take legal action against the Red Chamber at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum should it fail to release the report.

“Since it is an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck,” Frank stated.

“The Senate must reveal to the general public what its committee discovered during the investigation of former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Abdulrasheed Maina.

“I have, however, notified my lawyers to sue the Senate if its ad-hoc committee fails to make public the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days. This is necessary for the nation Nigeria to know who are her real enemies and those who have served her diligently,” Frank noted in the statement.

While condemning the sealing of Saraki’s Ikoyi, Lagos residential houses by the EFCC, Frank lamented that the APC administration had undermined the much talked about fight against corruption by witch-hunting perceived political enemies.

“These same houses were the reason the Senate President was earlier investigated by the same EFCC and later dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, where Saraki was discharged and acquitted. It goes to show that APC’s administration has shown that it is a lawless government.

“Nigerians at all levels must speak up against injustices in the land. We must help the clueless government of APC in the fight against corruption. Political persecution should not be seen as a fight against corruption,” the statement read.