Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the senate to publicly disclose the report of its investigations on the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Frank, who also condemned the attacks on the senate president, Bukola Saraki, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a statement he personally signed, also threatened to take legal action against the senate at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum if it fails to release the report.

“Since it is an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck. The senate must reveal to the general public what its committee discovered during the investigation of former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“I have, however, notified my lawyers to sue the senate if its ad-hoc committee fails to make public the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days. This is necessary for the nation Nigeria to know who her real enemies are and those who have served her diligently,” Frank said.

While condemning the sealing of Saraki’s Ikoyi, Lagos residential houses by the EFCC, Frank lamented that the APC administration has rubbished the much talked about fight against corruption with witch-hunting of the perceived political enemies.

“These same houses were the reason the Senate President was earlier investigated by the same EFCC and later dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, where Saraki was discharged and acquitted. It goes to show that APC’s administration has shown that it is a lawless government.

“Nigerians at all level must speak up against injustices in the land. We must help the clueless government of APC in the fight against corruption. Political persecution should not be seen as right against corruption,” the statement read.