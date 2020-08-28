If you say that he has brought a breath of fresh air in Nigeria’s music industry, as well as to lovers of good music, you might not be exaggerating. He composes his songs with an uncommon gusto, energy and zeal.

Onoja Uchenyo, but popularly known by his stage name,Timikoda. By all definitions, he is a fast-rising music star that Nigeria and the world should look out for, as he stormed with his tuneful hit to give music lovers a breath of fresh air.

As a promoter of deep content and originality, Timikoda skillfully deployed the microphone exactly last year and is resilient on being ahead of the pack in the industry.

His debut and only official released song “Ego” branched out into the corners of Nigeria’s music industry same year he launched.

Ego, which featured super talented Ojhey, is on flawless love and sacrifice. No wonder, he has consistently won more fans to himself using his vocal prowess.

Although the singer has one solo hit to his name, he is yet to drop other records he has penned. While they would come soon, the young artiste says he simply took them down for some reasons.

The artiste has a perfect romance with afrobeat as well as other fusion.

Timikoda’s records have special sound effects that compel a hopeless music enthusiast to fall into memories of his notes. This is all thanks to his naked passion to make good music, which indeed he is achieving.

For the songwriter and music taster, he designed his music for everyone. He enthused that one can listen to his songs and get perfectly woven in its massaging lyrics.

The artiste, who pursues original songs only, expounded that he didn’t really need to see or hear anything to want to do music. He is neither ready to swerve nor veer towards any field other than the need to do music.

While he chuckled about the fact that he is learning the ropes of music, Timikoda expresses gratitude to every experience music has brought his way.

Projecting into the future, he has promised to continue to fill a huge gap in the industry by releasing songs that uplift the body, soul and spirit, as well as giving hope to the hopeless.