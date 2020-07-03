Henry Akubuiro

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Friday (today), met with the caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Representatives Members in Abuja.

The meeting, the first of its kind for the year and the first major bipartisan gathering, had the five green chamber members of the state in attendance.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the delegation, Hon. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), expressed the group’s willingness in working with the minister in all areas of development. He also hailed Sylva’s strides to existing structures, especially the most recent hospital brought to the state against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Sylva, in response, appreciated the chairman and his colleagues. Sylva affirmed of a fair, stable relationship with Governor Diri, vowing to always make sure Bayelsa state gets all its due from the federal government.

“Bayelsa needs a plan, and I’m happy to announce that I’ve gotten approval for a depot in Bayelsa State. Also, a museum for oil and gas,” said the minister, amidst other efforts at developing the state still in the works.

Sylva also emphasised on the toll carnivorous politics among politicians could be having on the state.

Others in attendance were Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli (Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency), Hon. Steve Sinikiem Azaiki (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency), Hon. Fred Obua (Ogbia Federal Constituency), and Hon. Preye Influence Oseke (Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency).