Born and bred in Dopemu/ Abule Egba axis of Lagos but living in Ayobo, Timzy studied Mathematics at Ekiti State University before venturing fully into music. Though, he set out early, making covers to songs of various artistes, Timzy released his first single, Deny in 2021. He, however, described the song as a mood changer because it sounded good.

Playing football, pool and station games for relaxation, Timzy said inspiration comes to him from his environment. “I get inspiration from my environment. I used to listen to a lot of Wizkid and Damian Marley’s songs, and I hope to work with them in the nearest future,” he enthused.