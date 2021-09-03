By Vivian Onyebukwa

Olokunboro Timileyin Israel, better known as Timzy, is a Nigerian Afrobeat, RnB singer and song writer. He was born and brought up in Dopemu, Abulegba axis of Lagos and lived part of his life at Ayobo, Lagos.

He is currently studying studied Mathematics at the Ekiti State University before he ventured fully into the music.

Timzy started his music career at an early stage based on the passion he has for the music industry. At that time he made covers to songs of various artists. He released his first single “Deny” in the year 2021 a song he described as the mood changer, and claims it was all vibes while freestying. According to him, he had to record it because it sounded very good.

Timxy said his inspiration comes from the environment.

He stated that he likes to create time to relax. He plays football, pool and play station games.

He recently dropped a new single titled “That Thing”, produced by Godomar and mixed by Spiritmix, a beautiful love song he wrote by himself, set to hit the airwaves. This fast rising star promises the music industry and fans a mixed tape before the end of the year.

