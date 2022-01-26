By Steve Agbota

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated over N493.754 billion, which exceeded the 2021 Federal Government revenue target of N350.064 billion by N143 billion, representing 41.05 per cent. The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Musa, said this in the command’s overview of its 2021 report, said that the figure recorded also indicates an improvement in revenue by N107.991 billion representing 28 per cent from N385.762 billion revenue generated in the 2020.

In terms of export, he said the total of tonnage of goods exported through Tincan Island Port for the year under review is 1,725,987.02 metric tonnes with a total Free on Board (FOB) with the value of over N141.985 billion. In the area of trade facilitation, he hinted that a new terminal, Classic III Bonded Terminal was opened under Tincan Island Command improving the cargo throughput and revenue collection of the Command. “In the year under review, a total of 30,441 containers were transferred under the fast track , 58, 234 containers and vehicles were approved for transit from the Mother Port to Bonded Terminals,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, with the successful implementation of a Standard “Operational Procedure (S.O.P.) on barge movement, 36,496 containers were transported form Tincan Island Port Command through the waterways by barge to Bonded Terminals and Free Trade Zone.

“Additionally, rating of the compliance monitoring activities show that compliance levels improved significantly. Out of 166,903 SGDs registered in 2021, there were 2,484 representing 1.5 per cent interventions. This shows an enhanced compliance rating of about 63.4 per cent and an improvement from the 2019 compliance rating of 15,295, which represents 9.4 per cent out of 162,110 SGDs registered,” he said.In the area of enforcement/Anti-smuggling , he revealed that the Command in collaboration with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), made a seizure of cocaine with a net weight of 43.110kg concealed in 40 bags of raw sugar packaged in bulk aboard the vessel MV SPAR SCORPIO.