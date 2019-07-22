The Tin Can Island Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has reiterated its commitment to realising and even surpassing the revenue target for 2019.

In statement made available to Daily Sun by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Uche Ejesieme, it urged the stakeholders and officers/men to rise up to the challenge in order to achieve the set target even as the Command recorded N179.27 in the half year of 2019.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Musa Baba, in the statement said that revenue

represent 52 per cent of the annual revenue target for the Command.

He said sequel to the urgent need for balance of trade through export, the command, during the period under review embarked on full automation of export procedures as a panacea for seamless transactions.

According to him, the Command also recorded a total of 150,930.7 metric tonnes of export with Free on Board (FOB) value of N68 billion in the half of 2019, adding that it would continue to sensitise and encourage would be exporters.

On anti-smuggling drive, he hinted that the Command recorded seizures of 5/ 40ft and 4/ 20ft containers consisting of various un-custom goods during the period under review, stressing that the seized goods include used tyres, used rims, bags of rice, cartons of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals with a total Duty Paid Value N1.159 billion.

However, he said the Command would continue to ensure that examination and releasing officers remain proactive in the discharge of their statutory functions.

Said he: “Generally speaking, it is instructive to note that the command has gone beyond revenue collection/generation, to creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive in line with the Presidential mandate, with the resolve by the Command to achieve speedy clearance of cargo from the Ports and also reduce the cost of doing business.