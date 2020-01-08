Steve Agbota

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N346.508 billion revenue and remitted same into the federation account in 2019

The command under Comptroller Mba Musa was initially given a target of N342.306 billion revenue and exceeded it by N4.202 billion, or 101.21 per cent.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Uche Ejesieme, a comparative analysis of the revenue against the preceding year 2018 shows an improvement in the collection by N2.970 billion where N343.538 billion was collected.

The statement added: “Also, comparative analysis of compliance level indicates an improvement by four per cent from the compliance in 2018. This performance came on the heels of implementation of series of transformational agenda and Standard Operating Procedure’s (SOP) developed to facilitate trade without compromising the extant provisions.

“The fact remains that the command was able to create templates and blueprints that guided its actions in line with the mission and vision of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali(Rtd) and his management.”

On anti-smuggling, Comptroller Musa said the command, during the year under review,ß strengthened its anti-smuggling operations for optimal performance. Consequently, he hinted that the command effected a total seizure of 16x40ft, 37x20ft (53 containers) and three non-containerized Cargoes.

According to him, the seizures includes rice, used tyres, pharmaceuticals, vegetable oil, military accoutrements e.t.c with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N5.876 billion.

If compared with 2018 seizures, he said it indicates a recorded improvement from the seizures of 14x40ft, 2x20ft (16 Containers) and five uncontainerised others ranging from bales of second hand clothing, furniture, children toys, used bags and shoes, expired medicaments, used tyres, used fridges e.t.c with a total DPV of N2.883 billion recorded during the prevailing year of 2018.