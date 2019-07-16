The TinCan Island Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it generated a total revenue of N179.27 billion between January 1 and July 10, 2019, representing 52 per cent of its annual revenue target for the Command.

A comparative review of the preceding year 2018 indicated that the Command realised N6.761 billion higher than the figure for the same period last year, which was N172.5 billion.

A statement made available to Daily Sun by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Uche Ejesieme, said it also recorded a total of 150,930.7 metric tonnes of export with Free on Board (FOB), value of N68 billion in the half of 2019.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Musa Baba, in the statement, said the total figure recorded in the export proceeds for the half year of 2019 was against 118,452.87 metric tonnes of export with FOB value of N63 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

According to him, the milestone recorded in the area of export was clearly indicative of the awareness by stakeholders on the available opportunities inherent in export business and full automation of export processes.