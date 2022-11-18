The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in collaboration with the Tingo Mobile Plc.a development partner, has unveiled AFAN Smartphone, POS machine and visa cards to upscale smart Agriculture and empower farmers in the country.

This inauguration was on the sidelines of an event organised to celebrate the National Farmers Day in Abuja.

Chief Executive Officer, Tingo, Mr Auwal Maude, at the unveiling said that Tingo was driven by an unrelenting mission to uplift rural communities and support groups in Nigeria and other developing economies.

“It is imperative that a day like this is set aside to celebrate the great achievements of each farmer in this conference and those around the country.”

He said that Tingo had come up with various solutions, using priority technology to curtail the challenges that farmers go through.

“Tingo market ,one of the solution innovations is an Agri market place that connects farmers with other players in the Agricultural market place,it eliminates middle men.

“Tingo Pay, a smart cashless payment medium ,Tingo Visa Card alongside POS solutions are also part of the solutions” he added.

Dr Farouk Rabi’u-Mudi , President,All Farmers Association of Nigeria while lauding Tingo”s gestures and collaborations said that farmers in NIgeria had attained a greater feat which will take them to a new level of transitional development in every ramification .

“We now have our customized Android AFAN handset that we have been able to launch at the time of the Honourable Minister, we are very happy that this has happened at a time like this.

“In the next 25 days the handsets will be all over the country and accessible to everyone.

“To ensure farmers financial inclusion ,AFAN has acquired our own banks too, known as the All Farmers and Women Micro-finance Bank with the support of Tingo ,we have Tingo POS that will be linked to that micro-finance bank.

“We also have our visa card ,Tingo Card, which will also serve as an ID card, your picture and name will appear once you start a transaction.so we have our ATM, ID card and visa card in one, with your name and number on it,” he said.

According to him, AFAN has partnered with two HMOs to provide farmers with Health Insurance scheme;provision of CUG platform for farmers through 9Mobile across the country is ongoing.

“Also, we are in partnership with Tingo Mobile for the provision of private credit facility to farmers on crop production is ongoing,” he further stated.

Juliet Obiageli, Business Development Director of the Association, said that this new height for AFAN was a welcome development that will further propel farmers to achieve more and enhance diversification .

She applauded all efforts made by Tingo to support farmers in the Country at a time like this where farmers face rigid conditions due to climate change and flooding.(NAN)