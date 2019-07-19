Tinny Entertainment boss, Timilehin Arokodare, has announced the signing of a new, young act, Myles to his award-winning record label, Tinny Entertainment. He made this known via messages on his and the label’s social media pages recently.

“Tinny Entertainment is proud to present our latest signee @the boy_myles. Myles is an incredibly gifted artist who brings a lot of talent, hard work and innovation to the afro beats sound. Please, give him all your support. We are excited about the future of Nigerian music, and we are confident that Myles is one of the talented acts to carry this flag. Please watch this space. His music drops next,” informed the label boss.

Following his announcement as a new signee, Afro-pop singer Myles has just given a feel of what his debut song “Tete” is all about. “Tete” is an afro fusion track with singalong lyrics, produced by popular music producer, Qasebeatz, and mixed and mastered by Syn X.

Originally known as Olawale Michael Ogunleye, Myles is a songwriter born in Ogba, Lagos, in 1994. He is an indigene of Supare Akoko-South in Ondo State. At the age of 9, he discovered his flair for music and nurtured his passion for music until he was a teenager and began his music journey as a rapper. The artiste draws his inspiration from great rappers like Lil’ Wayne.

In 2010, Myles made the decision to pursue music as a singer and not as a rapper. He believed he was better at singing and writing songs than he was as a rapper. He describes his music genre as Afro-pop but he can easily delve into the genres of R ‘n’ B, dancehall, reggae and many more.

The Tinny Entertainment act believes “Tete” will set apart from other Afro-pop singers because of its unique content, message and the delivery put into his songs.