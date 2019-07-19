Tinny Entertainment boss, Timilehin Arokodare, has announced the signing of a new act, Myles to his record label, Tinny Entertainment.

“Tinny Entertainment is proud to present our latest signee, Myles. Myles is an incredibly gifted artiste who brings a lot of talent, hard work and innovation to the Afrobeats sound. Please give him all your support. We are excited about the future of Nigerian music and we are confident that Myles is one of the talented acts to carry this flag. His music drops next,” Arokodare says.

Following his announcement, Afropop singer, Myles gave a feel of the stuff he’s made of with the release of his debut single, TETE, which is live on Youtube.

TETE is an Afro fusion track with singalong lyrics by Myles, whose real name is Olawale Michael Ogunleye. The song was produced by popular music producer, Qasebeatz and mixed and mastered by Syn X.

Myles is a singer and songwriter born in Ogba, Lagos in 1994. He is an indigene of Supare in Akoko-South of Ondo State. At the age of nine, he discovered his flair for music and nurtured it until he was a teenager and began his music journey as a rapper. According to hm, he draws his inspiration from rappers like Lil’ Wayne.

In 2010, Myles made the decision to pursue music as a singer and not a rapper. He believed he was better at singing and writing songs than he was as a rapper.

“My kind of music is Afropop but I can easily and naturally flow into other genres like R&B, dancehall, reggae and many more.

“I believe that my sound is different and will be set apart from other Afro-pop singers because of the unique content, messages and delivery. Watch out for my song that would be released any moment from now,” Myles posited.