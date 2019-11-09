In the world of business, Timothy Ofoezie is a man to be reckoned with. The Chairman and CEO of Tino Electronics has done well for himself and people around him through his various business endeavours. He has also established himself as a respected member of Nigeria’s social establishment. His presence at social function elicits respect. The debonair businessman has presence with his lush grey hair and appealing mien, thus many of his friends make it a priority to have him around at their event. Meanwhile, come next weekend, it’s going to be a payback for the Enugu State-born businessman as hundreds of crème of Nigerian high society have promised to storm, for three days, his country home in Isikare Achi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State to celebrate his beloved mother, Mrs. Ezinne Clarice, who is set to join the octogenarian club.

Ofoezie and his beautiful wife, Olufunke, have concluded every necessary plan to host the 80th birthday celebration of their mother from November 15 to 17. The jamboree-like celebration will commence with a Praise Concert that will feature three top gospel artistes—Evang. Chioma Jesus, Chigozie Anyanwu of Zion Voice and Nonso Chukwumere of Royal Band International. On the second day, Saturday November 16, which is Ofoezie’s mother’s birthday, there will be a morning service at Ofoezie’s Compound followed by a lavish reception where the A-list invited guests will be treated to a memorable moment.

The last day of the birthday jamboree will be for the thanksgiving service at Christ Church in Isikare Achi where the celebrant is a devout member. Aside God, Ofoezie has his mum to thank for his success story in the electronics business where he remains one of the leading local players. He is indeed sparing no cost to ensure that everyone, including his in-laws from the South West, have a splendid time.