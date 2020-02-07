Four years after his car crash, which led to his being flown out of the country for medical treatment, Tinsel star, Victor Olaotan is still bedridden and needs urgent medical attention.

But then, his colleagues at Tinsel are not abandoning him to his fate. They have rallied round the actor by launching an appeal to raise N200 million for his treatment.

In a video clip, which featured top Nollywood acts like Iretiola Doyle, Jibola Daboh and Kate Henshaw among others, the stars called on Nigerians to come to the aid of Olaotan by donating generously for his treatment.

“Hello every one, you may recognise some of the faces here, from one of West Africa’s longest running soap operas. One of us, Victor Olaotan, who had a ghastly car accident in 2016, is still very sick and needs your assistance. There has been immense progress but there is still a lot to be done. His medical treatment has been halted because the family has run out of funds. We want to thank Femi Otedola for contributing immensely to his treatment and also thank every other Nigerian who has contributed to his treatment. You may recall he (Olaotan) was involved in a ghastly car accident and ever since he has been bedridden. Right now, we need the sum of N200m for his treatment.”