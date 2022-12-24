Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Nigerian Christians and Nigerians in general on the celebration of Christmas.

He said that Christmas is a period of spiritual upliftment as both Christians and non-Christians reflect upon God’s love for mankind.

In a personally signed statement made available to reporters, the former Lagos State governor extended his wishes for Christmas to his political opponents.

The statement read:

“On this special day, I stretch forth my hand in fraternal affection and great joy to Christians and all who join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift as both Christians and non-Christians are moved to reflect upon God’s love for mankind and what, truly, it means to love your God, your neighbour and yourself.

“I say merry Christmas to the farmer, the student, the labourer, the artisan, the professional, the entertainer, the teacher, the police officer, the market women, the soldier and to all Nigerians.

“I also extend my wishes for a good and happy Christmas to my political opponents. No matter our political differences, we are all Nigerians and we must move this nation forward.

“Thus, let the hope symbolised by this season of celebration also herald our renewed hope in the Nigeria of our dreams.

“May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above,” the statement read.