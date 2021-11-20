From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Nigerians have been urged to vote in former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as President in 2023.

‎The Chairman of a 10-man Steering Committee for Tinubu in Edo, and former member representing Oredo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Razaq Bello-Osagie‎, made the appeal while inaugurating the Edo State chapter of Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 Media Roundtable Steering Committee in Benin City.

He said the appeal became necessary because the man, Tinubu, represents leadership powered by the vision and unrepentant commitment for development.

He also called on the media to set the agenda for the 2023 general election with a view to removing boundaries of tribe and sentiment with the aim of canvassing for an issue-based campaign.

‘What we are doing is the hunger for the average person in Nigeria to see the sterling qualities of the former Lagos State Governor as a man who has demonstrated that democracy is the way to go right from the NADECO days till now,’ Bello-Osagie said.

‘Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a political colossus, a czar in politics and a man who has demonstrated the new definition of what democracy should be, and so should be given opportunity to build the country especially in the area of security and economy with a common objective to restore and integrate our country among the comity of nations as well as to see that the quality of lives of our people improve,’ Bello-Osagie added.

Earlier, the convener of the media roundtable, Adetutu Owolabi, in her welcome remark, noted that the objective behind the Tinubu project is for the people to make an informed choice in electing Tinubu as the most qualified in the 2023 presidential election.

‘We are a group of Nigerians, who share the vision of Tinubu becoming the president come 2023. The group views are issue-based devoid of mudslinging. In other words, moving from the traditional method of a campaign of calumny to the ability of the contestant,’ she said.

Delivering a lecture entitled “Why Tinubu Should Be The Next President”, the Guest Lecturer, Dr Agbadua Oyakhiromhe Bamidele, said what stands the APC national leader out amongst other contestants is that he is a true democrat, who relates with all key stakeholders across party lines, hence, the cult-like followership that other politicians lack.

He described Tinubu as one with national and international clout, courageous, educated and the wherewithal to fund campaigns through those he has uplifted, and above all, a man that has demonstrated religious tolerance among other virtues.

