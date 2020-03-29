Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Babatuneed John Kwame Ogala, has described Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as a selfless man who has created competent leaders in the North, West, South and East in exemplary manner.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Ogala said that the former Lagos State governor stood for square pegs in square holes when it comes to making leadership choices.

Celebrating Tinubu at 68, the ruling party’s legal adviser wrote: “The progress of nations is written by the lifetime challenges and successes of its citizens but with the ink drawn from the inspirational leadership and sacrifices made by only a few leaders. Out of compassion for their people, these leaders work tirelessly and sacrificially to change the circumstance of their nation.

“They are also driven by their personal insatiable desire for shared-prosperity and keen interest in implementing transformative ideas.

“With the work and foresight of such leaders, the citizens seize the initiative to transform molecular ideas into gigantic projects and ferry beautiful dreams into the firm bounds of reality whilst building an unbreakable bond with peace, prosperity and development.

“This is the story of our leader Asiwaju, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sir, today is your 68th birthday and we wish you a very happy birthday and many more long years of good health, happiness and above all God’s mercies. Sir, we know that your best years are still ahead of you and cannot wait for them to unravel.

“As has been in years past, we would have all been gathered at your colloquium today to celebrate you through intense and frank debates on burning national and international issues of the moment.

“However, we have been constrained by the public health challenge of the day to remain in isolation. It is this very challenge that we face that further drives home your essence and the impact of your life’s work and toil as a distinguished democrat.

“You have long stood for square pegs in square holes when it comes to making leadership choices and you have ignored cliché political disadvantages suffered by many of your protégées and instead elevated them with your mentorship.

“You have demonstrated a knack for finding the “rat” which no one sees and have used this forward-thinking ability to lay foundations for buildings whose building blocks were years away from being manufactured.

“You have created competent leaders in the North, West, South and East of this country and you have done so in an exemplary manner leading from the front.

“As a result, many will mistake you for the boss yet those of us who know you well can attest to the fact that you are a leader who perfects his followers and then turns around to follow their lead.

“Today, across this country, your protégés do you proud even as we face this momentous challenge. That is the best birthday gift we can give to you sir.

“To show you in this moment of uncertainty and adversity, that we can lead well because we have learnt well. Once again, Happy birthday sir and I wish you very many happy returns,” the statement read.