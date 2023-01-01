From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a supporter group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cautioned critics against politicising the candidate’s achievements in order to score cheap popularity.

In a statement on Saturday, DOJ National Coordinator Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje said politics and sentiments must be put aside to appreciate the good things in Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

“We want to dedicate this message to those who say the truth, propagate the truth, defend the truth, fight for the truth and are ready to die for the truth,” Alawuje stated.

“It’s becoming obvious that some Nigerian politicians have successfully destroyed the lights in some of our religious leaders.

“To start with, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is not perfect, is not without fault as a politician but the little light in him completely overshadows the darkness in others, if only we endeavour to set politics and sentiments aside.

“Tinubu’s track records and his antecedents in sustaining democracy stand tall for all to see. We want to believe that those who fought and risked their lives for democracy must also think on how to protect what they fought for.

“His antecedents in Nigeria and his past records as Lagos State Governor is far beyond what anyone can hide under the guise of either ethnicity or religion.

“No serious country or progressive nation in the entire world can allow dirty politics that seeks to downplay such feats as attained by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“Someone like Tinubu is not common in the African political system. For someone who is naturally a good achiever, a builder, and an architect of a progressive nation should not be subjected to such a level of hatred.

“It’s time for the North and South to come together and work on how to rescue Nigerians, especially our youths who are supposed to be our feature leaders but who instead, are sharply divided along ethnic and religious divides.

“We are seriously disappointed in some of our religious leaders, who are supposed to come together and work on how to end tribulations, frustrations and all kinds of injustices against the citizens of this country, but who chose instead to propagate evil.

“Some Islamic scholars base their own arguments on, it has to be our tribal man while some Christian leaders base their own on, it has to be our religious fellow, at this very material period this is not necessary, we want to believe both of them know the truth but eventually decided to turn their back on the truth.

“And we want to believe these religious leaders will still turn back to Nigerians immediately after the election and start telling us the words of the Almighty God based on their various books, but at present, they are completely lacking the words of God.

“We are calling on all religious leaders at least to have fear of God and have sympathy to Nigerian youths and masses by telling the truth.

“Because if, as some people believe that there’s no fear of God in politicians, then what happens to religious leaders?

“And also calling on all progressive Nigerians to completely set away the ethnicity and religion sentiment in order to protect and rescue ourselves, 2023 is another chance for Nigerians to decide for our future.

“We in Disciples of Jagaban Independent Campaign Council (DICC) became fanatically in support of Tinubu not because of what to individually gain from him that is why we don’t really bother ourselves in some political injustice that occupied everywhere in the Tinubu campaign corridor today, we are determined just to enable us to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians”.