From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Contrary to his initial stand on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the national chairman of the ruling party, Abdulahi Adamu, has claimed that the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate has vindicated party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture.

The party’s national chairman had few days to the conduct of the party’s Special National Convention, had a running battle with the members of his National Working Committee (NWC) 9ver the choice of President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus candidate and the conduct of delegate voting to decide who becomes the party’s candidate.

However, in the congratulatory letter he personally signed and sent to the former Lagos State governor, Adamu described Tinubu’s emergence as as sterling victory.

He further said that he hoped and prayed that the collaborative efforts between the party’s national secretariat and Tinubu’s presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general elections.

Titled ‘Letter of Congratulation’, Adamu wrote: “I present to Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my compliments and those of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, in the best of traditions.

“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of our great party.

“Your victory has vindicated our party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the party of choice for every Nigerian. I am pleased that the party spoke with one voice when the delegates voted overwhelmingly to nominate you as our presidential candidate.

“It is my sincere hope and prayer that our collaborative efforts between the party’s national secretariat and your presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general elections, by the grace of God,” the letter read.