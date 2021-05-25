From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night, received National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The were received at the President’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa, where they came to pay condolences over the air crash last Friday, which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.

Tinubu and Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party Chief Segun Osoba, Gen Alani Akinrinade Rtd and Chief Pius Akinyelure.