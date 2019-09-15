Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former National Chairman of the party, Chief Adebisi Akande were among dignitaries that graced the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, Teniola held yesterday in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Other dignitaries at the wedding ceremony were Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, among others.

At the occasion, held at the Mydas Hotel and Resort, Owo, Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi charged couples in the country to always put everything on God and desist from extra-marital affairs which could lead to the detriment of their life journey.

Mrs Fagbemi pointed out that the inability of many couples to pray to God before and after marriage and lack of sincerity among them make many relationships to collapse as they cannot cope with life situations.

She, therefore, enjoined the new couple to cooperate with each other as they continue to start their journey of life.

The commissioner prayed to God to grant the couple peace and marital bliss.

Many traditional rulers and politicians from both within and outside the state also graced the wedding ceremony.