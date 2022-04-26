From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday evening host former Lagos State Governor and Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, former National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, several members of the ruling party leadership in an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

According to an invitation letter sighted by Daily Sun, others invited former Adamawa state Governor, Murtala Nyako, former Ogun state Governor, Olusegun Osoba, first interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff, Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima, Former Sokoto state Governor, Aliyu Wamako, former Edo state Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Ibrahim, General Muhammed Magoro, Senators Lawal Shuaibu, Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah, Fati Bala, Abubakar Guru and Nasiru Danu.

The letter dated April 22, 2022, addressed to the APC National Chairman and signed by the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari read:

“I write to inform you that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that invitation be extended to the attached list of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to join the President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 1830 hours in the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend. The leaders are to arrive the Pilot Gate at 1630 hours for Rapid Covid-19 testing at the State House Conference Centre and be seated at the venue by 1800 hours.”