Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin has describes former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an uncommon talent developer.

In his goodwill message to mark Tinubu’s 68th birthday, Adetimehin said the contributions of Tinubu to the political stability of the country could not be under estimated.

“Tinubu is an uncommon talent-developer, with an exemplary focus that should be emulated by all,” he said.

He said Tinunu is a political icon who has done so much to enhance the political development of Nigeria.

“Tinubu is a man who has, on several occasions, deployed his personal resources, even with zeal and passion, to build and elevate his followers. Men like that are very few in our political landscape,” he stated.

He recalled the display of political sagacity by Tinubu in the face of a ruthless emperor, to stop the invasion and remains an enviable political factor in the country.

Adetimehin prayed that God should grant the political tactician the grace and robust health to celebrate many years of achievements.