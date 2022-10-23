From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has dismissed the promise of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to give 100 percent of his time to governance, if elected president in 2023.
The campaign, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, said the APC by his antecedents has proven that he would not available for governance, as he was always spending ample time outside the country for undisclosed reasons.
Consequently, the campaign organization charged the people of Kano and Nigerians at large, to ignore the promise of the APC presidential candidate to be available in the country 100 percent, noting that the ruling party allegedly has a record of not fulfilling its promises.
It said “the people of Kano have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value with the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women.
“Almost eight years down the tenure, not the littlest of these promises has been fulfilled. It is heart-rending that Tinubu can return to Kano to release another set of fake promises whereas his campaign covenant of 2015 and 2019 are like water poured into a basket.
“We are not surprised that Tinubu is only making token promises without detailing how they will be achieved. He wants to boost agriculture and link international markets with commodity without addressing the troubling issue of insecurity, which is primal on Atiku Abubakar’s list.
“Tinubu has failed to provide solutions to rising costs and the exponential inflation which the APC that he leads has caused our nation. Nigerians must be cautious of beguilers and rent-seekers who are now showboating as managerial experts.
“The question which Tinubu needs to answer is why did he not make his sweetcoated solutions to our national challenges to President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years?
“Is Tinubu saying he deliberately railroad President Buhari to failure for his personal interest?”
