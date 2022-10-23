From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has dismissed the promise of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to give 100 percent of his time to governance, if elected president in 2023.

The campaign, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, said the APC by his antecedents has proven that he would not available for governance, as he was always spending ample time outside the country for undisclosed reasons.

Consequently, the campaign organization charged the people of Kano and Nigerians at large, to ignore the promise of the APC presidential candidate to be available in the country 100 percent, noting that the ruling party allegedly has a record of not fulfilling its promises.

It said “the people of Kano have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value with the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women.