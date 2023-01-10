From Romanus Ugwu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and members of the party’s Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) met in Abuja to strategise and review the campaign activities so far ahead of next month’s presidential and other elections.

Members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by the Director-General and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, were also part of the strategic meeting which lasted to the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja.

Sources at the meeting held behind closed doors revealed that the meeting was held to review the campaigns so far, possibly re-jig the calendar and the methodology where necessary.

“The crucial meeting was more of a family thing. Our presidential candidate, the governors and campaign council members met and reviewed the campaign so far,” a reliable source at the meeting spoke in confidence.

“Asiwaju used the opportunity to appreciate the governors for their contributions, particularly the states that have hosted the campaign and pleaded for their continued support as the campaign hots up ahead of next month’s presidential election.

“They also discussed the next phase of the campaign activities, a few weeks to the February 25 presidential election date. They also discussed possible areas and activities the campaign council will have to be re-jigged,” the source noted.

Those in attendance during the meeting include Asiwaju, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, chairman of PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar(Jigawa) Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Inua Yahaya (Gombe) Yahaya Bello (Kogi) Bello Mohammed Matawalle (Zamfara), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

On the side of the PCC include its Deputy Director-General (Operations) Adams Oshiomole, Deputy Director-General (Admin) Hadiza Bala Usman and the Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke.