From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Working Committee (NWC), the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) are currently at a closed-door meeting at the Transcrop Hilton hotel, Abuja over the controversy rocking the campaign council list.

The crucial tripartite meeting, involving members of the party’s national leadership, also had in attendance nine Governors on the platform of the party, the presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the PCC.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, is reportedly absent, with his National Deputy Chairman, Abubarkar Kyari standing in for him.

Sources close to the leadership of the party hinged his absence on the excuse of attending another meeting.

The parley was a follow-up to last Wednesday’s meeting which ended in deadlock due to the failure of the gladiators to agree on the contentious issue of harmonising the party’s campaign council list.

The Governors in attendance are Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Jigawa Zamafara (deputy) Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno, Ebonyi, and Yobe.