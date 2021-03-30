By Chinelo Obogo

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has retracted his statement recommending the enlistment of 50 million youths into the military.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said he meant to say 50,000 and not 50 million youths should be recruited into the Army to fight insecurity.

On Monday, March 29, while speaking at his 12th colloquium held in Kano State to celebrate his 60th birthday, Tinubu advocated for 50 million Nigerian youths to be enlisted into the army to fight insecurity, saying: “We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed —33 per cent unemployed? Recruit 50 million youths into the army.”

But yesterday, Rahman who spoke on behalf of Tinubu clarified thst the APC leader meant that the government should employ 50,000 youths and not the 50 million initially stated.