From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to chair the agricultural development committee of the presidential campaign council.

Tinubu announced the appointment on in Minna, Niger State at a Town Hall meeting with farmers.

Speçial Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, “the meeting which was held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference center (ICC) Minna, Niger State, drew

farmers, Fulani’s, herdsmen and other groups from within and outside the state.

” The former Lagos State Governor said:” Atiku is to chair committee of the leadership of all the farmers in the country sectorially. The Committee is to fashion out the blueprint in this direction as what he has brought is enough for adoption.

“It contains the most critical, the most promising roadmap to the prosperity of the country and the general agricultural development and future of Nigeria.”

Tinubu also extolled the various contributions of Atiku and his eloquent speech, saying, ” not only that his speech is eloquent but germaine and stronger in its objectives and promise.

“”Please, give Atiku the credit as he comprehensibly treated the subject matter. What is still there to hold is the hope assured, that you will have the necessary protection in the markets and everywhere.”

Tinubu, among other things and promises advised that all recommendations and memoranda should be channeled to the Governor Atiku Committee that commenced its activities immediately.

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also assured farmers in the country that the Bank of Agriculture would be restructured for optimum performance to support farmers in the country.

He used the occasion to also sympathise with people of Nigeria particularly farmers over the perennial devastating flood that destroyed lives and property in some parts of the country.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. according Sarki, accepted the honor done to him and promised to consolidate on the agricultural revolution achieved by the Buhari led administration on food security.