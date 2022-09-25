By Kenneth Udeh

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been appointed as the Abia State Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The All Progressives Congress last night released the final list of the structure of the PCC, which has 31 directorates with President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman and the presidential candidate as his deputy.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the Deputy Chairman (2) and Kashim Shettima, the Vice-Presidential candidate as Vice Chairman.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong still retained his position as the Director General of the PCC while former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole is the Deputy Director General (Operations) and Hadiza Bala Usman appointed as Deputy Director General (Administration). James Faleke is Secretary while Christopher Tarka is the Deputy Secretary.

Atiku Bagudu, according to the list of 422 members, is the Vice Chairman and Kebbi State Coordinator just like all dovernors in the party are the coordinators in their various states. Bayo Onanuga retained the position of Director of Media and Publicity with Alhaji Ali M. Ali as his Deputy, Felix Morka is the Co-Deputy Director and Ibim Semenitari will serve as the Secretary.

Mohammed Idris heads the Strategic Communications Directorate with Danladi Bako as Co Director, Lanre Issa Onilu as Deputy Director and Dilli Ezuaha as Secretary. Minister of State Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo heads the Public Affairs Directorate as Spokesperson while Aminu Sani Jaji heads the Contact and Mobilisation Directorate.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode heads the New Media Directorate with Bashir Ahmed as Deputy while Seun Olufemi White is the secretary.

Senator Godswill Akpabio made the list as the Vice Chairman (South South) and Uju Kennedy is the Vice Chairman (Southeast).

Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru is the Regional Coordinator for North, while Abubakar Kyari is the Deputy Regional Coordinator, North.

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi is the Regional Coordinator for South and Chief Emma Eneukwu was appointed as his Deputy.

Other directorates are: Support Groups Coordination; National Youth Mobilisation; Parliamentarian; Trade and Economic, Agriculturist/Commodities; Campaign Planning; Civil Societies; Diaspora Directorate.

Also included are: Election Planning and Monitoring; Finance; Fund Raising; Humanitarian/ Social; ICT/Data Management; Intelligence and Security; Labour; Legal; Logistics and Support Service; Medicals; Policy Research and Strategy; Protocol and Events; PWD Mobilisation; Sustainable Development Goals; Stakeholders Relations; Special Duties; Local Government Directorate and Performing Arts Directorate.

The delay in the release of the full list was due to the disagreement over the initial list was not all-inclusive as some interests were not accommodated.