From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has arrived Warri, Delta State for the party mega campaign flag off holding at Warri township stadium.

Tinubu was accompanied by top bigwigs of the party including the governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, his deputy, Hon. Friday Osanebi.

The venue of the campaign flag off, Warri township stadium is presently filled to full capacity by enthusiast Deltans who want to catch glimpse of the happens at the stadium.

Personalities at the venue include; the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Pastor Remi Tinubu, the Vice Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Shettima, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, former National chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, the Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Friday Osanebi.

Other are; APC Delta State chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the Director-General of the Delta State Campaign Organization, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Dr. Alex Ideh, Delta South Senatorial candidate, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Ede Dafinone, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Ebike-Dabiri among others.

