From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former senatorial candidate (IMO East) Dr Charles Ugomuoh has thrown his weight behind Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, saying that Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar are mere extensions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ugomuoh, the All Progressive Party (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidates have a similar trajectory as Buhari with nothing new to offer the country.

The former Assistant IGP spoke to journalists in Abuja while announcing his support for the LP candidate.

He also expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a fair and credible election with Obi emerging victorious.

He said: “Peter Obi is very credible and that is why you see a huge movement. I have confidence in INEC with its new devices and all the changes that have been done in the Commission. Let us vote first, when we get to the bridge we will cross it. I have confidence in INEC because of the BVAS. You are accredited, you vote and it is remitted. So if INEC keeps to that point, I think we will have a credible election.

“As it stands today, we have Tinubu and Atiku whose trajectories are almost the same as Buhari and that is why the country is down. You cannot hand over the country to an extension of Buhari.

“We have serious insecurity and the value of life has come down. Economic situation is so bad. No employment. The country is impoverished; hunger everywhere. Obi is coming up with a new template. He has the political will. A lack of political will is what has kept this country down.

He added that the endorsement was in consideration of Obi’s proffered genuine solution to the myriad of challenges facing this country ranging from economic, insecurity and infrastructural deficit.

“His technical know-how to change the dynamics of the economy from consumption to production, create an agrarian revolution, curb insecurity, unify this country and reposition Nigeria in the committee of Nations as a leading country in Africa is quite commendable. His determination to improve the Human Capital development indices in the area of education health employment and humanitarian services has given rise to the endorsement,” he noted.

Speaking on the issue of lack of structure which the LP has been mocked with, Ugomuoh said: “Everything depends on the people to vote. The issue of structure does not determine elections actually. Where structure comes in is having agents at the polling units. And with the awareness and education that has been created among the youths, Labour Party has dominated the wards and local government areas. Having structure is having some one who will be at the ward.”