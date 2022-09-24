From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has chided elder statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo over the claims that pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The former Lagos governor maintained that Adebanjo has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, insisted that, as an individual, Adebanjo cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organisation.

Describing his as Leader of Ohanifere Venture, the APC presidential candidate stated that: “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo, but he cannot turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.

“We are very much aware that Baba Reuben Fasoranti, the real leader of Afenifere, had stated clearly that Pa Adebanjo has always been speaking for himself on many national issues using the name of the group.

“It is our well considered position that Pa Adebanjo cannot appropriate Afenifere. Baba is just an individual who is free to support any politician of his choice. As an individual, he cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organisation,” the statement read.