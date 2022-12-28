From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member of the Tinubu/Shettima President Campaign Council and the National Director, of Media & Publicity, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Adeboye Adebayo, on Wednesday said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is banking on his intellectual capability to lead Nigeria to the greater height. He maintained that Tinubu is mentally stable and intellectually capable to govern Nigeria and deliver good governance. Adebayo who spoke on “Tinubu Manifesto: Speaking Directly To The People’s Needs & National Challenges,” at Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, posited that every human being is susceptible to ailment, insisted that Tinubu has not been prevented from moving around by any ailment. He said his presidential ambition of Tinubu was driven by his patriotism and he would be the government of the people.

“We all recall that early this year in January when he declared to contest for that office, Tinubu was seen traveling to the nooks and crannies of this country, campaigning by himself, soliciting the support of traditional rulers, support of every Nigerian, even before the primaries.

“That somebody traveled abroad to have surgery on his knee does not make him unfit to lead Nigeria. He is here because he’s mentally alert and his intellect is sound. He has attended so many town hall meetings, he has attended so many rallies.

“He is medically fit, intellectually capable to lead this country and no issue of health will stop him,” he added.