From Lateef Dada

A renowned politician and National Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Chief Abiola Ogundokun, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the best candidate for Nigeria in the 2023 election.

He said the executive and legislative experience coupled with the performance of Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, gives him an edge over other contestants.

He said this in his hometown, Iwo, Osun State, during the annual distribution of foodstuffs and financial support to the needy and the people of the town under the platform of Ogundokun Vanguard.

The ace Journalist posited that Nigeria will be in a safe hand if they vote for Tinubu who he said has lifted many people to high political posts, during and after his tenure as Governor.

“I am convinced by the achievement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State and I hope he would perform better as President of Nigeria.

“We should as responsible citizens vote for the good and the best, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and vote en mass for him in other to lift Nigeria.

“Tinubu has a good record. He is not just vying for the position. He has something to offer. With him as president of Nigeria, we can be sure that the country is in safe hands. He is the best candidate for now,” Ogundokun added.

He cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke to desist from misleading the people of Osun and face governance, saying the allegation that his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, incurred N407 billion debt is unsubstantiated.

The Octogenarian man advised Adeleke to build on the achievement of Oyetola and desist from unnecessary attention-seeking.

Noting that Ogundokun Vanguard has sponsored many people who have held different political posts since 1976 when it started, he promised that the annual gesture will continue as long as he lives.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise the governor to face governance because his time is counting. Oyetola said he left N14 billion in the coffers of the state government and also paid N97 billion out of the debt inherited from his predecessor. These are achievements that have not been denied.

“If a government has done these much with other infrastructure put in place, without owing salary, it deserves commendation and not condemnation. If the governor aims to get sympathy, that can be achieved in a better way by embarking on a project with the fund left by the immediate past government,” he stated.