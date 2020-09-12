Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Governor of Lagos State and All Progressive Congress National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be more united and eschew discrimination in all their dealings.

The ex-Governor said the unity of the country remains important to him as a pan-Nigerian. He stated this on Saturday in Sokoto when he paid a condolence visit to a former Governor of the State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, over the death of his daughter.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of the visit, Tinubu said Nigeria must remain united, saying discrimination cannot make for a developed nation.

‘Nobody chooses which tribe he or she will come from, not to talk of the family. It is the wish of God that we all found ourselves where we are today,’ Tinubu told newsmen.

‘I believe if we all live as one, we can always come together to develop our nation. I am a Yorubaman, I didn’t make myself a Yoruba, the same thing goes to Ibo, Hausa or Fulani, so we must be united.’

The APC National Leader described the death of Wamakko’s daughter as painful.

‘We are here to thank God for you. In everything, He has taught us to bring grateful and faithful.

‘Whatever He allows to happen to us, we must thank Him. Bereavement is not easy, particularly of a daughter, but that is the way God wants it. If we lament more than this we will be sinning, hence, we must accept it as an inevitable act of God.

‘God knows what to do and we should accept it faithfully. We have been asked to faithfully accept all what He ordains, in time of sorrow and happiness.’

Tinubu, who prayed for longevity and happiness for Senator Wamakko and his family, also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Responding, Wamakko described Tinubu’s visit as a show of brotherhood, support and concern.

He also prayed that God crowns all of Tinubu’s efforts with success, as well as divinely provide solutions to all the problems plaguing Nigeria.

A special prayers session for the repose of the soul of the late Sadiya was led by Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa.

Those on the entourage of the former Lagos Governor included Senators Adamu Aliero and Tanko Al-Makura, former National Chairman of the defunct ANPP and one of the APC founding fathers, Alhaji Yusuf Ali, former EFCC National Chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu and Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, an APC chieftain.